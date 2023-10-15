Pete Davidson finally fires back at Kanye West's 'Skete' on SNL

Pete Davidson is back in the spotlight, and he's not shying away from a little controversy. The comedian and actor made a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live (SNL), and his fans were in for a treat.



In a hilarious skit titled 'I'm Just Pete,' he didn't hold back and took a playful jab at his past involvement with Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In the skit, Pete transformed into a Ken doll, complete with a platinum blond wig and pink trousers. Singing to the audience, he humorously crooned about his distinctive appearance, including his self-deprecating reference to his "b***hole eyes." He also poked fun at his eventful dating life, claiming he never sleeps alone at night.

However, the most noteworthy moment came when Pete turned his attention to Kanye West. With a cheeky smile, he sang, "People online still call me Skete because I'm a guy whose name I can't say legally," as the screen flashed to an image of Kanye. The audience erupted in laughter, and fans online couldn't help but react to the sly dig.

Pete's romance with Kim Kardashian was nothing short of a media sensation, beginning in October 2021 and ending after nine months in the summer of 2022. His playful SNL sketch brought some light-hearted humor to the situation and had fans cheering for his witty retort.

The public loves a good celebrity feud, and Pete Davidson's return to SNL didn't disappoint. It seems that, even after a high-profile breakup, Pete knows how to use humor to keep the audience entertained and engaged.