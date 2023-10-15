 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline make romance public with PDA

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Clines romance rumors began swirling last month
 Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline's romance rumors began swirling last month

Pete Davidson enjoyed the Saturday Night Live afterparty with his girlfriend Madelyn Cline at Cath Steak in New York. The two were seen holding hands as they arrived at the venue.

The SNL star was linked to Madelyn last month when sources said that the two were dating.

“Pete and Madelyn are dating,” a source told Us Weekly. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

For the afterparty Davidson kept it casual in a green and brown tracksuit and kept a low profile in a baseball cap.

The Outer Banks star cut a casual figure in simple makeup and straight hair.

The star studded bash was also attended by Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Taylor and Travis made their relationship official by holding hands as they arrived for the event. This was the first time the two showed any PDA in public since the beginning of their romance.

Taylor kept it chic in a gray long coat and a busty black top, while the NFL hunk cut a stylish figure in a light colored varsity jacket over a white button-up shirt paired with brown pants.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice put on a busty display in a denim co-ord set. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles is risking the wrath of the world for Prince Harry video

King Charles is risking the wrath of the world for Prince Harry
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny’s relationship leaked: Insider

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny’s relationship leaked: Insider
Jada Pinkett Smith plans to move back in with 'old' Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith plans to move back in with 'old' Will Smith
Netflix to treat K drama lovers with 'My Demon' in November: Release date, cast, and more video

Netflix to treat K drama lovers with 'My Demon' in November: Release date, cast, and more
Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians' gift to her son: 'It's so real!'

Paris Hilton reveals the Kardashians' gift to her son: 'It's so real!'
Pete Davidson's recent car crash sparks worries about his mental state

Pete Davidson's recent car crash sparks worries about his mental state
Pete Davidson finally fires back at Kanye West's 'Skete' on SNL video

Pete Davidson finally fires back at Kanye West's 'Skete' on SNL
Kelly Clarkson opens up on giving 'Piece by Piece' a divorce makeover video

Kelly Clarkson opens up on giving 'Piece by Piece' a divorce makeover
Park Bo Young, Hyung Sik on-screen reunion sends kdrama fans over the moon

Park Bo Young, Hyung Sik on-screen reunion sends kdrama fans over the moon
Sophie Turner planning to expose Joe Jonas with exposé?

Sophie Turner planning to expose Joe Jonas with exposé?
Madonna's Celebration Tour's opening banger gets major update

Madonna's Celebration Tour's opening banger gets major update
Jimmy Fallon dodges question about 'Tonight Show' exposé: 'I’m so happy'

Jimmy Fallon dodges question about 'Tonight Show' exposé: 'I’m so happy'