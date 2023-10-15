Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline make romance public with PDA

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline's romance rumors began swirling last month

Pete Davidson enjoyed the Saturday Night Live afterparty with his girlfriend Madelyn Cline at Cath Steak in New York. The two were seen holding hands as they arrived at the venue.

The SNL star was linked to Madelyn last month when sources said that the two were dating.

“Pete and Madelyn are dating,” a source told Us Weekly. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

For the afterparty Davidson kept it casual in a green and brown tracksuit and kept a low profile in a baseball cap.

The Outer Banks star cut a casual figure in simple makeup and straight hair.

The star studded bash was also attended by Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Taylor and Travis made their relationship official by holding hands as they arrived for the event. This was the first time the two showed any PDA in public since the beginning of their romance.

Taylor kept it chic in a gray long coat and a busty black top, while the NFL hunk cut a stylish figure in a light colored varsity jacket over a white button-up shirt paired with brown pants.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice put on a busty display in a denim co-ord set.