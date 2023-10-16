Oasis set to go on tour for Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary – see tour dates

Liam Gallagher has announced a tour in celebration of Definitely Maybe's 30th anniversary

Liam Gallagher has finally announced Oasis’s tour of their 1994 hit album Definitely Maybe, as it reaches its 30th anniversary.

Announcing the Tour, Gallagher said, “I’m bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe tour. The most important album of the 90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

The tour will start on 1st June 2024 and continue till June 27 2024 and feature fan favourites like Whatever, Fade Away, Listen Up, and Sad Song.

Bonehead (Paul Arthurs) is joining Gallagher for the tour, while Noel Gallagher has made no announcement of joining the tour.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher split the band in 2009, going on to quash any rumors of their reunion, even rejecting lucrative offers to go on a tour.

However, in recent years the two have been teasing a reunion, with Noel saying in August that he would be in the Oasis lineup if a reunion were to happen.

“So me, Liam,” he said of the lineup, adding, “Well, it’s a funny thing because we’re all at a certain age now. Hair was a thing in Oasis, so we’ll have to see what everybody’s hair is looking like. I’m in no matter what. This is not fucking going anywhere. I don’t know. Look. Me, Liam, and a load of fucking fit birds.”

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live