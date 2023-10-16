Jada Pinkett Smith blasted for ‘made up’ story about Tupac Shakur proposal

file footage





Jada Pinkett Smith has had quite a tell-all week ahead of the release of her memoir Worthy. From confessing to being separated from her husband Will Smith to sharing memories of legendary late rapper Tupac, including the claim that he proposed to her.

As per Jada, her close friendship with Tupac never turned romantic. The two had “emotional chemistry,” in the Girls Trip star’s words, but no “physical chemistry.”

Yet, she claimed that while he was in Rikers prison for sexual assault charges, he sent her a letter in which he proposed to her after he’d realized that she was his “soulmate.”

However, one sharp TikToker @jesstheprequeldoesmiami, has done some digging into the story and made a convincing case that it doesn’t add up.

The TikToker explained that Tupac was in Rikers for less than a month, as he was convicted on 8 February 1995, and sent to Rikers on the 14th of the same month. He was then transferred to Clinton Correctional Facility on 8 March.

She also revealed that before he even got convicted, he had proposed to his then-girlfriend, Keisha Morris and they were engaged during the time he was at Rikers. Keisha revealed in 2011 that she had moved close to the prison to keep in touch with Pac, and visited him every day.

Meanwhile, Jada had just bought a house in Maryland when Will Smith was served divorce papers by his then-wife Sheree Zampino on February 19. He had already met Jada on the set of his sit-com The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and immediately asked her out.

Smith recounted the phone conversation, in which he asked Jada: “Are you seeing anybody?” to which she replied in the negative, so he went, “Cool. You’re seeing me now.”

Following the conversation, Jada bought a ticket and flew to Los Angeles immediately. She didn’t spend a single night in her brand-new home in Maryland.

The TikToker implies that since Jada flew out to see Will Smith on 19 February, and Tupac was transferred to Strikers on the 14th, Jada’s story just doesn’t add up.

Following his release from prison, Tupac married Keisha on April 29, while Jada got together with Will Smith.