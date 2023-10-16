King Charles mulls bringing his 'top' team to palace

One of Queen Elizabeth's senior aides would step down after serving the late monarch for two decades, according to a report.

Express.co.uk reported that Sir Michael Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse Sir Michael Stevens, who now serves as the King's accountant, is stepping down.

The king is likely to use the resignation to bring his top team into Buckingham Palace.

The publication reported that it is not known who will replace Stevens after he steps down.



It said while the decision is known internally, the royal family has yet to make it public.

Daily Express reported that equerry Major Johnny Thompson will stay on the King’s payroll.

Major Thompson is known as a right-hand man to Charles.



"The King wants him to stay on as a member of the Royal Household rather than return to his regiment for his final 18 months of service," express.co.uk wrote.