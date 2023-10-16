 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles mulls bringing his 'top' team to palace

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

King Charles mulls bringing his top team to palace

One of Queen Elizabeth's senior aides would step down after serving the late monarch for two decades, according to a report. 

Express.co.uk reported that Sir Michael Stevens, the Keeper of the Privy Purse Sir Michael Stevens, who now serves as the King's accountant, is stepping down.

The king is likely to use the resignation to bring his top team into Buckingham Palace.

The publication reported that it is not known who will replace Stevens after he steps down.

It said while the decision is known internally, the royal family has yet to make it public.

Daily Express reported that equerry Major Johnny Thompson will stay on the King’s payroll.

Major Thompson is known as a right-hand man to Charles. 

"The King wants him to stay on as a member of the Royal Household rather than return to his regiment for his final 18 months of service," express.co.uk wrote.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift video

King Charles ‘proves’ and breaks silence on Prince Harry rift
Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot

Cardi B sets internet ablaze with new SKIMS campaign shoot
Cardi B starts working for Kim Kardashian

Cardi B starts working for Kim Kardashian

Prince Harry is starting to ‘fade’ away after separation video

Prince Harry is starting to ‘fade’ away after separation
Millie Bobby Brown eager to say goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’: ‘It takes up a lot of time’

Millie Bobby Brown eager to say goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’: ‘It takes up a lot of time’
Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 to pose ‘striking’ contrast

Prince Harry’s plans for 2024 to pose ‘striking’ contrast
Jada Pinkett Smith blasted for ‘made up’ story about Tupac Shakur proposal

Jada Pinkett Smith blasted for ‘made up’ story about Tupac Shakur proposal

'Free Will Smith': 50 Cents mocks Jada Pinkett Smith video

'Free Will Smith': 50 Cents mocks Jada Pinkett Smith
Prince Harry’s ‘had his fill’ after leaving no stone unturned

Prince Harry’s ‘had his fill’ after leaving no stone unturned
Prince Harry is avoiding ‘overshadowing’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is avoiding ‘overshadowing’ Meghan Markle
Efforts underway to pit King Charles against William and other royals

Efforts underway to pit King Charles against William and other royals
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is ‘isolating, ignoring’ Italian family

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is ‘isolating, ignoring’ Italian family