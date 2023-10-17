Drew Barrymore snubs WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Drew Barrymore made no mention of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes during the first episode of her talk show

Drew Barrymore made a deliberate choice not to address the recent WGA strike or the ongoing SAG strike during the season 4 premiere of her talk show.

The 48-year-old actress decided to overlook the recent controversy around her decision to return the show to air amid the writer’s strike.

In the new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the Charlie’s Angels star jumped right into an interview with country star Shania Twain, and the show was not in its usual New York City studio but instead at Twain's Las Vegas farm.

The two stars discussed various topics, including Twain's love for horses, her early maturity due to her parents' deaths, her Las Vegas residency, and her desire for more in her personal and creative life, all while avoiding any mention of the WGA or SAG strikes.

Critics did not hold back in their assessment of the show, with Variety describing it as “meandering” and even humorously suggesting that it “could use better writing.”

Not long ago, three of The Drew Barrymore Show's writers announced they would not return to the talk show. This decision followed Barrymore's initial plan to bring the show back during the ongoing WGA strike. The host had backed off the decision after receiving considerable backlash for the decision. But apparently the damage was done.

Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe, who were co-head writers, declined job offers for the show's fourth season.