'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill shocks fans with major health update

Jurassic Park star Sam Neill's fans are heartbroken as the actor has revealed that he is suffering from stage-three blood cancer. However, with such a dire illness, Sam appeared to be in high spirits and stated that he was not afraid of dying.

The actor stated that he is suffering from non-Hodgkin blood cancer and angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

According to the Daily Mail, the beloved 76-year-old actor appeared in an interview with Australian Story and revealed that he was in a fight for his life as Chemotherapy failed to work for him. But there is still hope, as he said that a new experimental drug is working and fighting off his cancer.

Sam remains in high spirits as he insists, "I am not afraid of dying. I never was. Death never worried me."

The actor continued, "However, dying would be very irritating for me as there are many things that I still want to do."

Sam also updated that he has been in remission for 12 months now, "Thanks to the experimental drug that started to work."

He has to go through infusions every two weeks now and will have to go through it for the rest of his life. He described the process to be very grim and depressing.

Sam Neill first disclosed the news of his diagnosis in his memoir titled Did I Ever Tell You This, in which he stated that he is possibly dying.