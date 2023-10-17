Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town since igniting their romance rumours, and they apparently confirmed their romance as the duo was seen getting intimate during their two consecutive dates over the weekend in New York City.



As the pair allegedly confirmed their romance, rumours started swirling around that the pop sensation and the NFL star are moving in together.

According to The Blast, it was being speculated that the Midnight hitmaker and Kansas City Chiefs tight end is looking to buy a new home in Kansas City, Missouri, but Entertainment Tonight has cleared the air regarding the rumours, stating that the new celebrity couple has no plans of buy a home or move in together as of now.

Earlier, People magazine quoted a source declaring that Travis has been gushing over dating the pop sensation. The source claimed, "Taylor is unlike anyone Travis has dated before. He's so into her and very happy."

In an interview with Daily Mail, body language expert Darren Stanton expressed his views on the couple's public appearance during their recent outing.

He stated that the pair appeared very tactile with each other, hinting that they had developed a very romantic connection with each other.