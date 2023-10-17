 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

 Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been the talk of the town since igniting their romance rumours, and they apparently confirmed their romance as the duo was seen getting intimate during their two consecutive dates over the weekend in New York City.

As the pair allegedly confirmed their romance, rumours started swirling around that the pop sensation and the NFL star are moving in together.

According to The Blast, it was being speculated that the Midnight hitmaker and Kansas City Chiefs tight end is looking to buy a new home in Kansas City, Missouri, but Entertainment Tonight has cleared the air regarding the rumours, stating that the new celebrity couple has no plans of buy a home or move in together as of now.

Earlier, People magazine quoted a source declaring that Travis has been gushing over dating the pop sensation. The source claimed, "Taylor is unlike anyone Travis has dated before. He's so into her and very happy."

In an interview with Daily Mail, body language expert Darren Stanton expressed his views on the couple's public appearance during their recent outing. 

He stated that the pair appeared very tactile with each other, hinting that they had developed a very romantic connection with each other.

More From Entertainment:

Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at 8 years old video

Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at 8 years old
King Charles takes 'misstep' with 'slimmed down monarchy' plans?

King Charles takes 'misstep' with 'slimmed down monarchy' plans?
Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie 'bridge' between him and Royals

Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie 'bridge' between him and Royals
Martin Scorsese gets honest about 'Killer of the Flower Moon' runtime

Martin Scorsese gets honest about 'Killer of the Flower Moon' runtime
Travis Scott craze peaks as extra 'UTOPIA' shows sold out

Travis Scott craze peaks as extra 'UTOPIA' shows sold out
Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash

Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash
Tyler Perry's compassion saves a family from going homeless

Tyler Perry's compassion saves a family from going homeless
King Charles in 'tricky' business, forgiving Harry will make William mad

King Charles in 'tricky' business, forgiving Harry will make William mad
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes a surprising turn video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes a surprising turn
Ariana Grande’s seventh album in the works: report

Ariana Grande’s seventh album in the works: report
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's stunning estate on sale amid nasty divorce

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's stunning estate on sale amid nasty divorce
How do Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm feel comfortable in steamy scene?

How do Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm feel comfortable in steamy scene?