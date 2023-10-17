 
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Jada Pinkett, Will Smith’s children decide to support THIS parent

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations regarding her separation from Will Smith have reportedly taken a toll on their children.

After the 52-year-old actress broke the news of her and Will’s marriage situation, a source revealed who Jaden and Willow Smith feel the most bad for among their parents.

The insider revealed that the two “feel bad” for their father amid the recent headlines, “They know he has been going through a lot lately and wish some of their family's private matters remained private."

This reaction also comes from Will’s daughter Trey Smith whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. 

As for the Men in Black star, the source says he's "trying to stay busy” and has been “hanging out” with his good friends and his kids.

"Will is trying not to let any outside noise impact him. He Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will,” the insider concluded.

Jada dropped the bombshell in a recent interview she did with Today for the release of her memoir, Worthy. “We got exhausted from trying to save the marriage,” she shared.

Later, the Girls Trip star hosted a live session on Facebook with her mother where Jada revealed that she and Will are still trying to figure out their marriage. 

