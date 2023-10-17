Madonna lands in money trouble for violating major concert rule

Madonna is due to pay a huge fine after she violated a strict rule during her Celebration Tour concert over the weekend.

Due to technical issues, the Material Girl crooner had to cut her gig short unwillingly but still breached the 10.30pm curfew by 30 minutes at the O2 Arena which means she has to pay a penalty of £300,000.

She was unable to start the show on time and performed till 11pm which meant fans could miss the last stop of tube trains.

The 66-year-old pop star was also unable to serenade the attendees with major hits like ‘B—c, I’m Madonna’ and ‘Like a Virgin.’

According to the operators and Transport for London's SOPs, the singer has to pay a fine of £10,000, however, they've decided not to press charges against her.

Several fans pointed out that the Queen of Pop would have been able to execute her two-hour show if she'd appeared earlier, and fans wouldn’t have to wait till 9 pm.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), they also expressed their frustration as they claim of being ‘'robbed of a finale' after paying £1300 for tickets.



