Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Harry and Meghan dreading Prince William, Kate Middleton's next move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are facing a huge threat from Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton as they prep to steal their spotlight in the US.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have submitted an application to the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark ‘The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ on May 12.

Now, it is being claimed that William and Kate seem to be challenging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s fame in the states with their latest move.

Speaking of William and Kate’s plan to partake in various royal engagements around the world to promote the Royal Family, an expert said Harry and Meghan must be “jealous.”

In a conversation with The Mirror, PR expert Andy Barr said that William and Kate would crack America “with far greater ease and speed than their power couple rivals.”

"Whilst Harry and Meghan have a powerful and well established network of celebrity friends and 'fixers', there is no substitute for being an actual, fully paid up member of the Royal Family,” he added.

The expert continued: ”The global interest and intrigue in the British Royal Family means that they are guaranteed crowds wherever they go and whatever they do."

The Prince and Princess of Wales would "instantly be injected into the kinds of high society connections and opportunities that even top level A-List celebrities like Meghan and Harry would be jealous of."

