 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian reveals birth plans for her and Travis Barker’s baby

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian says shes leaving behind fears put by other people in her mind about geriatric pregnancy
Kourtney Kardashian says she's leaving behind fears put by other people in her mind about geriatric pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about how her and Travis Barker’s baby’s life was saved last month when she received urgent surgery and her birth plans for the baby. 

In a new interview, she revealed to Vogue that an ultrasound “saved” her baby’s life.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she said.

“It was terrifying,” she exclaimed, adding, “After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

Kardashian had to undergo emergency surgery in September. Travis Barker flew from U.K, where he was on tour, to the US to be by her side.

The Kardashians star, 44, also revealed that she’s never had birth plans and doesn’t have one for her new baby: “I still don’t have a birth plan except for talking to the baby all the time and telling him ‘Everything is going to be amazing.’”

Talking about the birth of her and Travis Barker’s son, she said, “I've finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy.”

“I’m ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we’re meant to have,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

50 Cent insults Jada Smith as he shares edited picture with Tupac Shakur

50 Cent insults Jada Smith as he shares edited picture with Tupac Shakur
Timothée Chalamet on ‘intensely click baited’ Armie Hammer sexual assault allegations

Timothée Chalamet on ‘intensely click baited’ Armie Hammer sexual assault allegations

Justin Timberlake's worst fears realized as Britney Spears reveals he got her pregnant

Justin Timberlake's worst fears realized as Britney Spears reveals he got her pregnant

Britney Spears says dad James Spears relentlessly fat-shamed her during conservatorship

Britney Spears says dad James Spears relentlessly fat-shamed her during conservatorship
Prince William convinces Kate Middleton to accept his plan for Prince George

Prince William convinces Kate Middleton to accept his plan for Prince George
Timothée Chalamet reveals what Tom Cruise told him to do after 'Dune'

Timothée Chalamet reveals what Tom Cruise told him to do after 'Dune'
Britney Spears on how her dad turned her into a ‘child-robot’ during conservatorship

Britney Spears on how her dad turned her into a ‘child-robot’ during conservatorship

Palace criticised for ignoring Princess Anne

Palace criticised for ignoring Princess Anne

Top 5 medical K-dramas to watch on Netflix right now

Top 5 medical K-dramas to watch on Netflix right now
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid change numbers after receiving death threats

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid change numbers after receiving death threats

Auction features card signed by King Charles' grandmother

Auction features card signed by King Charles' grandmother

Prince Harry takes bold stand against Meghan Markle

Prince Harry takes bold stand against Meghan Markle