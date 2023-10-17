Kourtney Kardashian reveals birth plans for her and Travis Barker’s baby

Kourtney Kardashian says she's leaving behind fears put by other people in her mind about geriatric pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about how her and Travis Barker’s baby’s life was saved last month when she received urgent surgery and her birth plans for the baby.

In a new interview, she revealed to Vogue that an ultrasound “saved” her baby’s life.

“That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she said.

“It was terrifying,” she exclaimed, adding, “After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

Kardashian had to undergo emergency surgery in September. Travis Barker flew from U.K, where he was on tour, to the US to be by her side.

The Kardashians star, 44, also revealed that she’s never had birth plans and doesn’t have one for her new baby: “I still don’t have a birth plan except for talking to the baby all the time and telling him ‘Everything is going to be amazing.’”

Talking about the birth of her and Travis Barker’s son, she said, “I've finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy.”

“I’m ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we’re meant to have,” she added.