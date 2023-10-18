 
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Queen Elizabeth brought Charles to tears with evil remarks about Camilla

Charles, now the King of Britain, could not believe his ears when his mother, late Queen Elizabeth, spoke evil about his lover Camilla Parker Bowles.

According to British investigative journalist Tom Bower, Queen’s remarks about Camilla, now Queen Consort, brought tears to Charles eyes.

Charles, who had an affair with Camilla while he was still married to Princess Diana, confronted his mother about welcoming Camilla in the royal family following Diana's death in 1997.

Without mincing her words, Queen revealed her true feelings for Camilla, calling her “that wicked woman” and how she did not want to do anything with her.

Bower revealed that at the time, the Queen had drunk “several martinis, and to Charles’s surprise she replied forcefully: She would not condone his adultery, nor forgive Camilla for not leaving Charles alone to allow his marriage to recover.”

“I want nothing to do with her,” he added in his book Rebel Prince: The Power and Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles, revealing that Charles then “tearfully” called Camilla to inform her of his mother’s response.

However, Charles went on to marry Camilla, seven years later, in 2005. 

