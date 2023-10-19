 
Prince Harry 'The Crown' actor looks 'more like Ron Weasely' from Harry Potter

Prince Harry 'The Crown' actor looks 'more like Ron Weasely' from Harry Potter

Prince Harry is compared to Harry Potter star in his latest portrayal in The Crown.

The Duke of Sussex, whose young version I’m the show is played by Fflyn Edwards, is nothing like the Royal, comments expert Daniela Elser

Writing in her column for the news.com.au, the expert notes: “Let us turn our attention to one particular image that recreates a moment that took place in summer 1997, two and a bit weeks before Diana’s fatal trip to Paris.”

She continues: “In the shot we have Dominic West imbuing his Prince Charles with a dishiness the real prince has never possessed, Rufus Kampa recreating Prince William’s slightly bashful and awkward gangly adolescence and young Welsh actor Fflyn Edwards giving us something of a pantomime Prince Harry.”

“As is being pointed out over on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, there is more than a hint of the gormless Ron Weasley to Edward’s Harry,” quips the expert, calling Prince Harry’s on-screen version similar to Harry Potter character.

