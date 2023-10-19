 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dolly Parton shares mind-boggling makeup tactics from early age

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Dolly Parton shares mind-boggling makeup tactics from early age
Dolly Parton shares mind-boggling makeup tactics from early age

Dolly Parton is famous for two things: attracting onlookers with soothing tracks and dazzling them with her glam. However, the country megastar has a rags-to-riches story where growing poor hampered her love for cosmetics.

However, the Jolene singer shared that it doesn't stop her from makeup. She added that she replaced traditional cosmetics with whatever she could utilize at home in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

"Pokeberries were major because you could mash them up and make a stain that—boy!—takes forever to come off," the 77-year-old opened up about in new book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. "I would paint my lips with that."

Describing her passion for cosmetics, the Grammy winner revealed the lengths she went to glammed up.

"I also used household goods to make homemade cosmetics," she continued. "I'd strike one of Mama's long wooden kitchen matches, put a little spit on the end of it, and use that to color in my eyebrows and my beauty mark."

In other news, Dolly is set to hit the stage for the annual Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving halftime show.

"Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving," the Grammy winner shared.


More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton told to 'pull weight' as Waleses

Prince William, Kate Middleton told to 'pull weight' as Waleses
King Charles makes Queen Camilla grandkids life like 'fairytale'

King Charles makes Queen Camilla grandkids life like 'fairytale'
Prince Harry is constantly being messed with video

Prince Harry is constantly being messed with
Suzanne Somers preferred holistic choices over chemotherapy: Report

Suzanne Somers preferred holistic choices over chemotherapy: Report
John Stamos talks about 'sexual abuse' from 'babysitter' as child

John Stamos talks about 'sexual abuse' from 'babysitter' as child
Tyler Posey gets a birthday dance as newlyweds celebrate in style

Tyler Posey gets a birthday dance as newlyweds celebrate in style
Billie Eilish's new enormous back tattoo sparks social media frenzy

Billie Eilish's new enormous back tattoo sparks social media frenzy
Prince Harry’s life is being dredged up for public entertainment video

Prince Harry’s life is being dredged up for public entertainment
Jussie Smollett enters rehab amid ongoing legal battle

Jussie Smollett enters rehab amid ongoing legal battle
Kevin Hart, Chris Rock take center stage in Netflix's 'Headliners Only' documentary: Watch

Kevin Hart, Chris Rock take center stage in Netflix's 'Headliners Only' documentary: Watch
Why Suzanne Somers was a true fighter?

Why Suzanne Somers was a true fighter?
Travis Kelce sets the record straight on Taylor Swift date night

Travis Kelce sets the record straight on Taylor Swift date night