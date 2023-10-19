Dolly Parton shares mind-boggling makeup tactics from early age

Dolly Parton is famous for two things: attracting onlookers with soothing tracks and dazzling them with her glam. However, the country megastar has a rags-to-riches story where growing poor hampered her love for cosmetics.



However, the Jolene singer shared that it doesn't stop her from makeup. She added that she replaced traditional cosmetics with whatever she could utilize at home in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

"Pokeberries were major because you could mash them up and make a stain that—boy!—takes forever to come off," the 77-year-old opened up about in new book Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones. "I would paint my lips with that."

Describing her passion for cosmetics, the Grammy winner revealed the lengths she went to glammed up.

"I also used household goods to make homemade cosmetics," she continued. "I'd strike one of Mama's long wooden kitchen matches, put a little spit on the end of it, and use that to color in my eyebrows and my beauty mark."

In other news, Dolly is set to hit the stage for the annual Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving halftime show.

"Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving," the Grammy winner shared.



