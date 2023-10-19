Jennifer Aniston's new dress refreshes decade old look

In the new episode of The Morning Show, fans spotted something familiar about Jennifer Aniston's one-shoulder black dress she donned at the Maison Valentino and director Pierpaolo Picciol party.



Weighing in on the matter, the series costume designer Debra Maguire told People, "It's interesting — I had brought several dresses in, and while we were having the fitting, [Aniston] was like, 'You know what I want to wear? I want to wear the dress that I wore to the Golden Globes. I think it was in 2010 that Valentino designed for me. I want that dress."

She continued, "So we went to Pierpaolo to see if that was possible if they would make that for her," she continues. "And they did. That's really what she wanted to wear. It's very Jen. It's very Alex. It's very everything. It's very Valentino."

Notably, the striking dress was the complete copy of Jennifer's red carpet look some thirteen years ago.