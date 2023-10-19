Robert Pattinson bags new role in anime film

Robert Pattinson is all-set to lend his voice to the English dubbing of Studio Ghibli‘s forthcoming animated movie The Boy And The Heron.



Several A-list actors were roped in for the English voice cast of the movie, including the Batman star.



Besides him, other Al-listers included Christian Bal, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, and Florence Pugh.

Meanwhile, Luca Padovan, Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolri, and Dan Stevens will be in the supporting roles.

In North America, the Japanese film The Boy And The Heron will hit the theaters on December 8.

Separately, Robert once revealed he was nervous prior to The Batman premiere.

Appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Twilight star shared how he he prepared for an invites-only screening.

"I need to be in the perfect balance of serotonin to watch my own stuff," he continued.

"I need to workout for two hours before, and I need to have an enormous amount of sugar and caffeine. So whenever I'm watching, I'm like, 'Yes!'"