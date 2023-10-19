 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘almost ditched’ Prince William before marrying

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Kate Middleton ‘almost ditched’ Prince William before marrying
Kate Middleton ‘almost ditched’ Prince William before marrying

Kate Middleton had allegedly been reevaluating her relationship with Prince William, shortly before they tied the knot.

This occurred while the duo still walked the halls of the University of St Andrews.

Their relationship was put through the test, and the couple ended up being estranged for three months.

“One of the reasons behind the decision was William’s decision not to spend New Year’s Eve with the Middletons in 2006,” it has been reported.

Even a former co-worker of Kate Middleton confirmed the news at the time, and admitted that the breakup happened over the phone.

“It was clear it was William—and definitely a tiff,” the colleague said at the time.

“Around the middle of the day, she was pacing the car park outside the office on her mobile” and “a few people noticed, because it’s a pretty unusual thing to do.”

Before concluding the colleague also said, “She’d deliberately gone outside to take the call because she didn’t want to be overheard.”

Prince William has also referenced their split since then, and it occurred in his 2010 engagement interview.

During the chat he confessed, “Well, I think to be honest, I wouldn't believe everything you read in the paper but in that particular instance, we did split up for a bit.”

“But that was just, we both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better.”

Kate added a positive spin on that at the time and said, “And I think I at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person”.

Because “you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time. Looking back on it.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s sudden willingness to disappear is at an end video

Meghan Markle’s sudden willingness to disappear is at an end
Prince William, Kate Middleton cracking under ‘relentless pressure’ of monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton cracking under ‘relentless pressure’ of monarchy
Meghan Markle struggling to raise Archie, Lilibet amid money troubles

Meghan Markle struggling to raise Archie, Lilibet amid money troubles
Madonna in negotiation for major gig amid 'The Celebration Tour'

Madonna in negotiation for major gig amid 'The Celebration Tour'
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spark new war with Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spark new war with Victoria Beckham
'Rocky' actor Burt Young breathes his last at 83

'Rocky' actor Burt Young breathes his last at 83
Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on desire to ‘literally disappear’

Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on desire to ‘literally disappear’
Prince Harry buying home in UK for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?

Prince Harry buying home in UK for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?
John Stamos recalls painful marriage with Rebecca Romijn: ‘She was the devil’

John Stamos recalls painful marriage with Rebecca Romijn: ‘She was the devil’
Kim Kardashian risks Kanye West wrath with major move

Kim Kardashian risks Kanye West wrath with major move
Offset candidly dishes on first impressions: ‘I shot my shot’

Offset candidly dishes on first impressions: ‘I shot my shot’
Alex Rodriguez empathizes with Travis Kelce amid Taylor Swift romance

Alex Rodriguez empathizes with Travis Kelce amid Taylor Swift romance