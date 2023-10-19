Kate Middleton ‘almost ditched’ Prince William before marrying

Kate Middleton had allegedly been reevaluating her relationship with Prince William, shortly before they tied the knot.

This occurred while the duo still walked the halls of the University of St Andrews.

Their relationship was put through the test, and the couple ended up being estranged for three months.

“One of the reasons behind the decision was William’s decision not to spend New Year’s Eve with the Middletons in 2006,” it has been reported.

Even a former co-worker of Kate Middleton confirmed the news at the time, and admitted that the breakup happened over the phone.

“It was clear it was William—and definitely a tiff,” the colleague said at the time.

“Around the middle of the day, she was pacing the car park outside the office on her mobile” and “a few people noticed, because it’s a pretty unusual thing to do.”

Before concluding the colleague also said, “She’d deliberately gone outside to take the call because she didn’t want to be overheard.”

Prince William has also referenced their split since then, and it occurred in his 2010 engagement interview.

During the chat he confessed, “Well, I think to be honest, I wouldn't believe everything you read in the paper but in that particular instance, we did split up for a bit.”

“But that was just, we both were very young, it was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up, and so it was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that and it worked out for the better.”

Kate added a positive spin on that at the time and said, “And I think I at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person”.

Because “you find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time. Looking back on it.”