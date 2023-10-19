 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Madonna in negotiation for major gig amid 'The Celebration Tour'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Madonna in negotiation for major gig amid The Celebration Tour
Madonna in negotiation for major gig amid 'The Celebration Tour'

Madonna is reportedly in talks already to open the Glastonbury music festival next year.

The Queen of Pop will start preparing for the prestigious stage after she's done with her 78-show tour which will end in April 2024.

According to Daily Mail, Madonna's team is already plotting her Glastonbury set as one of the "most iconic ones" the public will ever see.

Taking to her Instagram, Emily Eavis, the daughter of the festival's founder Michael Eavis, revealed how much she admires Madonna after she posted a photo from her Celebration Tour's show at O2 Arena, London, on Saturday.

Emily captioned the post: "She's back! Incredible." Fans already speculated the social media post as a hint towards Madonna headlining the next Glastonbury show.

After Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses created waves in this year’s festival, Emily teased that 2024 might see two female artists as major headliners.

“This year, we did have a female headliner, and she unfortunately had to pull out. It changes all the time,” a rep told the US Sun on behalf of Emily, without disclosing the singer’s name. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s sudden willingness to disappear is at an end video

Meghan Markle’s sudden willingness to disappear is at an end
Prince William, Kate Middleton cracking under ‘relentless pressure’ of monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton cracking under ‘relentless pressure’ of monarchy
Kate Middleton ‘almost ditched’ Prince William before marrying

Kate Middleton ‘almost ditched’ Prince William before marrying
Meghan Markle struggling to raise Archie, Lilibet amid money troubles

Meghan Markle struggling to raise Archie, Lilibet amid money troubles
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spark new war with Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz spark new war with Victoria Beckham
'Rocky' actor Burt Young breathes his last at 83

'Rocky' actor Burt Young breathes his last at 83
Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on desire to ‘literally disappear’

Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on desire to ‘literally disappear’
Prince Harry buying home in UK for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?

Prince Harry buying home in UK for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?
John Stamos recalls painful marriage with Rebecca Romijn: ‘She was the devil’

John Stamos recalls painful marriage with Rebecca Romijn: ‘She was the devil’
Kim Kardashian risks Kanye West wrath with major move

Kim Kardashian risks Kanye West wrath with major move
Offset candidly dishes on first impressions: ‘I shot my shot’

Offset candidly dishes on first impressions: ‘I shot my shot’
Alex Rodriguez empathizes with Travis Kelce amid Taylor Swift romance

Alex Rodriguez empathizes with Travis Kelce amid Taylor Swift romance