Madonna in negotiation for major gig amid 'The Celebration Tour'

Madonna is reportedly in talks already to open the Glastonbury music festival next year.

The Queen of Pop will start preparing for the prestigious stage after she's done with her 78-show tour which will end in April 2024.

According to Daily Mail, Madonna's team is already plotting her Glastonbury set as one of the "most iconic ones" the public will ever see.

Taking to her Instagram, Emily Eavis, the daughter of the festival's founder Michael Eavis, revealed how much she admires Madonna after she posted a photo from her Celebration Tour's show at O2 Arena, London, on Saturday.

Emily captioned the post: "She's back! Incredible." Fans already speculated the social media post as a hint towards Madonna headlining the next Glastonbury show.

After Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses created waves in this year’s festival, Emily teased that 2024 might see two female artists as major headliners.

“This year, we did have a female headliner, and she unfortunately had to pull out. It changes all the time,” a rep told the US Sun on behalf of Emily, without disclosing the singer’s name.