Prince William, Kate Middleton cracking under ‘relentless pressure’ of monarchy

Thursday, October 19, 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton are finding it hard to manage Royal duties along with their kids and blame Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are "incredibly resentful" towards the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for leaving their roles as senior working Royals in 2020.

The "extra workload that's been handed to" William and Kate since the Sussexes stepped down, has left them “cracking” under the relentless pressure,” a source told Closer Magazine.

"Prince William and Kate are feeling incredibly resentful towards Meghan and Harry for leaving them to pick up the work they dropped when they moved to the States,” the insider added.

"The extra workload that's been handed to them is huge,” the source continued before adding how the added responsibilities have affected their marriage.

"It's given them even more responsibility, but also had a huge impact on their marriage and family life, and at times it can feel like they are cracking under this relentless pressure,” they shared.

The insider noted that Prince William and Kate Middleton feely “constantly torn apart in different directions” with “less time at home together.”

“They feel and they insist that wouldn't be happening if Harry and Meghan hadn't abandoned their royal duties," the insider concluded. 

