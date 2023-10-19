King Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate shunned by European royals

A royal expert has questioned the absence of the British royal family at a gathering of European royals for the 18th birthday of Denmark's Prince Christian.

In his Newsletter for MailOnline's Palace Confidential, Richard Eden spoke about how the Winsdors historically kept their distance from their vast extended family of European cousins.



Commenting on a picture from Prince Christian's birthday, he said, "The young people who will succeed to the throne in five different countries posed for a unique portrait at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. It was a vision of the future of Europe’s monarchy."

He added, "Yet, as that photograph makes clear, no one was there from the British Royal Family."



The expert believed that the royal family continued to shun their European cousins, but some people contradicted him, saying they were not invited.