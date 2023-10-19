Kim Kardashian says Spice Girls asked her to ‘fill in’ for Victoria Beckham

Kim Kardashian says Spice Girl Mel C asked her to fill in for Victoria Beckham on tour

Kim Kardashian excitedly recalled the time she was asked to fill in for Victoria Beckham during a tour by the Spice Girls.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder claimed that Spice Girls member Mel C asked her to fill in for Victoria as she once performed as her for a talent show.

“They asked me if I would be her part. Mel C asked me,” Kim told a group of friends while attending a soccer game with their kids in London including daughter North, 10.

“Can you imagine? North is like, ‘Do it, mom!’” Kim added.

Kim explained more about the invitation in a confession, saying, “Sporty Spice wrote a book and she signed it inside and she sent it to me.”

“It said they were going on tour and they needed a Posh and would I be the Posh? I am sure she was joking but when I was in high school would I ever have thought that this was like a thing?”

“I am just a girl from high school who loves the Spice Girls and now they are asking me?,” she gushed.