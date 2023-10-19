 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Kim Kardashian says Spice Girls asked her to ‘fill in’ for Victoria Beckham

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian excitedly recalled the time she was asked to fill in for Victoria Beckham during a tour by the Spice Girls.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder claimed that Spice Girls member Mel C asked her to fill in for Victoria as she once performed as her for a talent show.

“They asked me if I would be her part. Mel C asked me,” Kim told a group of friends while attending a soccer game with their kids in London including daughter North, 10.

“Can you imagine? North is like, ‘Do it, mom!’” Kim added.

Kim explained more about the invitation in a confession, saying, “Sporty Spice wrote a book and she signed it inside and she sent it to me.”

“It said they were going on tour and they needed a Posh and would I be the Posh? I am sure she was joking but when I was in high school would I ever have thought that this was like a thing?”

“I am just a girl from high school who loves the Spice Girls and now they are asking me?,” she gushed. 

