Marvel reportedly swaps ‘Deadpool 3’ and ‘Captain America 4’ release dates

'Deadpool 3' and 'Captain America: Brave New World' reportedly have new 2024 release dates

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3 is reportedly not likely to make its May 2024 release, with Captain America: Brave New World, likely to take its place in theaters on May 3, 2024.

As per Deadline, sources have spilled that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starring Deadpool 3 is too far behind on its production to make its May 3 release date. Even if the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end in the coming weeks, the half done Deadpool sequel has no chance of making its release date.

Whereas Captain America: Brave New World has fared much better, with production completed. The movie was first slated to hit theaters on May 3, but was pushed forward to July 26. By a long shot, it may just make it to its original release date of May 3.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 3 may then release on July 26, as Disney usually keeps coveted release dates reserved for its movies.

Speaking about Deadpool 3, director Shawn Levy told Deadline at TIFF that he wanted to do justice with the $1.56 billion franchise.

“Our movie is raw, audacious, very much R-rated and we went to great lengths to not shoot it on sound stages with digital environments,” Levy said.

“We wanted something that felt, grounded, real…You put Hugh Jackman in his most iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in his most iconic character; it’s more of a descendant of Midnight Run, and 48 Hours, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles more than it’s a descendant of Airplane,” he teased.