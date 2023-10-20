 
Friday, October 20, 2023
King Charles 'particularly angry' as Prince Harry airs dirty laundry

Friday, October 20, 2023

King Charles 'particularly angry' as Prince Harry airs dirty laundry

King Charles is not happy with younger son Prince Harry.

The monarch of Britain is upset his son aired dirty laundry in public with multiple interviews over injustices he and wife Meghan Markle witnessed by the Royal institution.

Speaking to Daily Express US, Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, reveals: “I have spoken to the people who worked for Meghan and Harry when they were in England and have also interviewed people who worked for William and Kate.”

"And they say that privately there's a lot more anger than there is publicly,” he adds noting that the King is particularly ‘angry’ with the Duke of Sussex.

"The accusation that William physically assaulted Harry - apparently he's [William] is furious about that," the royal further added, confirming reservations from the entire family.

