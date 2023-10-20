Will Smith enjoys 'attention' after Oscars hype dies amid Jada Pinkett’s revelations

Will Smith wants attention after Oscar hype dies amid Jada Pinkett’s revelations

Will Smith’s reaction among the bombshell revelations made by his estranged wife Jada Pinkett is being perceived different than usual by a body language expert.

Hollywood was stunned after Jada revealed that she and the Men in Black star have been separated since 2016.

She revealed the news in an interview with Today, "We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Amid the ongoing ruckus of shockers, Will recently surprised the audience by taking the stage at Jada’s promotional event for her autobiography Worthy, in Baltimore

He also made a speech to honor the Girls Trip star and said their union is “a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love.”

Body language expert Judi James observed that the 55-year-old actor made the appearance because he is “enjoying attention" as the Oscars slap hype fades away.

She told The Mirror that Will took over the camera with other kids because he wants to prove "he doesn’t care" about the ongoing drama.

“Will seems to support Jada but there is a familiar look to his body language that suggests he is actually enjoying the attention these current revelations are giving him," she concluded.