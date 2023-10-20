Taylor Swift's parents approve of Travis Kelce: 'Finally met her match!'

Taylor Swift's parents approve of Travis Kelce: 'It's not just a fling!'

Taylor Swift might be planning to take her romance with Travis Kelce to the next level as an insider reveals she is "falling" for him.

The couple sparked relationship rumors first when the 33-year-old singer attended three of Travis’ games to cheer him on, and later went out in public holding hands with him for a date night.

A source close to Taylor’s celebrity friend Blake Lively claimed that it’s obvious from her body language that she is “totally smitten” for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

They told Mail Online: "Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis. She is trying to keep it together, but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way."

Moreover, the insider said that the Daylight songstress feels like the "luckiest girl in the world" to have found someone outside of Hollywood.

Taylor's parents have also been "fully supportive" of Travis as they want her to be with "someone who keeps her safe and loves her," according to the insider who added that Taylor's inner circle also thinks she has "finally met her match.”