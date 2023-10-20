Prince Harry has $77m on the line so ‘silence is key’ with Netflix

Prince Harry’s $77 million paycheck from Netflix has just been ridiculed for being the ‘sole’ reason behind his silence on The Crown’s characterization of his mother Princess Diana.

Claims of this nature have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything one of her pieces for News.com.au.

The converastion started once Ms Elser started to take note of Prince Harry’s bid for silence in all matters pertaining to Princess Diana and The Crown.

She even went as far as to write, “Let’s just pause here and imagine for a minute how Harry might react to the Diana ghost situation if he and Meghan did not have a reported $77 million on the line.”

“Would we be seeing such a nonchalant approach to The Crown?” then Ms Elser also asked.

“The Duke of Sussex has staked his post-palace career on a certain crusading bent, taking on Fleet Street over allegations of phone hacking and unlawful information gathering (with three separate cases currently wending their way through the UK legal system) and trying to reduce the harms of social media, especially on young people.”

“Given all this, if the House of Montecito was not intertwined with Netflix – if the company had not piped tens of millions of dollars their way (and will supposedly keep piping tens of million their way) – in another universe, would Harry be right now taking a vocal stand against his mother’s memory being used for entertainment purposes?”