Danny Masterson's surprising decision in custody battle amid life sentence

Danny Masterson, the disgraced actor who was earlier sentenced to thirty years of life in prison after being found guilty in two different rape charges, appears to now believe that he might not have any life outside prison anymore.

He has agreed to his wife, Bijou Phillips, plea for having the custody of their nine-year-old daughter, Fianna.

According to TMZ, the legal docs obtained by the publication reveal that the estranged wife of the disgraced actor has filed to secure both legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Danny hasn't objected to his estranged wife's plea, but he did ask for visitations that would obviously happen in the presence of prison officials.

Danny has been married to Bijou Phillips since October 2011, and following his sentence, the actor's wife filed for divorce. He has listed September 15 as their official separation date.

Bijou remained by her estranged husband's side throughout the trial period, and to everyone's surprise, she filed for divorce just days after Danny was sentenced to life imprisonment.

In an interview with TMZ, her legal attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, stated, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter."

However, she did acknowledge the extraordinary role of a father played by Danny in their daughter's life.

It has been speculated that the couple has decided to move forward with the divorce to protect their daughter from any possible civil lawsuits that may arise in the future.