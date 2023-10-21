Elle Fanning takes a bow on Broadway with star-studded cast

Elle Fanning, the 25-year-old actress known for her remarkable performances on both the big and small screens, is set to make her Broadway debut this November in the highly anticipated production of Appropriate.

The announcement came via Fanning's Instagram, where she revealed her excitement about joining an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Natalie Gold, and Alyssa Emily Marvin.

"Making my Broadway debut in #AppropriateBway by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins alongside Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Corey Stoll, and Sarah Paulson! Excited for this journey," Fanning declared in her post, sparking a wave of enthusiasm and support from fans and colleagues alike.

Even her two-time co-star, Michelle Pfeiffer, shared her enthusiasm with three fiery emojis in the comments section, showcasing the camaraderie of the entertainment industry.



Appropriate, described as a "darkly comic American family drama," is scheduled to commence preview performances at Second Stage's Hayes Theatre in New York City on November 29, with the grand opening night set for December 18.

The play, directed by Lila Neugebauer, explores the dynamics of the Lafayette family as they gather to deal with their late father's estate during a warm summer, unearthing long-buried secrets and resentments.

Fanning's foray into Broadway arrives amidst the backdrop of an ongoing Hollywood actors' strike, which has limited opportunities for actors in major studio productions.

This marks an exciting chapter in Fanning's career, following her recent appearance in the third season of The Great. Tickets for Appropriate are already available for purchase, promising a compelling theatrical experience for audiences this winter.