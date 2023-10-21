 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Beyoncé steals husband JAY-Z's beat for 'Church Girl's': Inside Scoop

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Beyoncé steals husband JAY-Zs beat for Church Girls
Beyoncé steals husband JAY-Z's beat for 'Church Girls'

Renowned music producer No ID recently spilled the beans about the unexpected origins of Beyoncé's hit track Church Girl's in a revealing interview with Stereogum. 

The Grammy-winning singer, aged 42, managed to snag a beat intended for her husband, JAY-Z, much to the surprise of both artists and the producer himself.

No ID disclosed that he initially crafted the instrumental beat while working at the couple's residence with the 53-year-old rapper. "I was at [their] house one day, and I had some equipment with me, and I just started making a beat," the 52-year-old producer explained. 

"And he was rapping to it, it was for him. And he just put it in the computer, I never thought about it again, I literally forgot about it," he added. 

Surprisingly, Jay-Z eventually reached out to No ID, expressing his desire for Beyoncé to utilize the beat on her album. "Jay jokingly tells me, 'Man, she stole my beat. She was like, 'Remember that idea in the computer that you didn’t finish?'" No ID recounted.

The track Church Girl eventually found its place as the seventh song on Beyoncé's 2022 album, "Renaissance." While No ID initially aimed for a house-inspired track, Beyoncé had a different vision for the song. "Nah, we got this 'Church Girl' record," she told the producer.

The track's reception has been mixed, with some disliking it and others passionately embracing it. No ID defended the divisive nature of the song, saying, "It’s art. Usually, when music is divisive that means it’s something new."

Beyoncé recently concluded her "Renaissance World Tour," culminating in a performance in Kansas City, Missouri, after visiting 39 cities worldwide. For those who missed the live experience, a concert film titled "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" will premiere in AMC Theatres on December 1. 

