Saturday, October 21, 2023
Travis Barker teases fans with sneak peeks of upcoming album

Travis Barker, The Blink-182 drummer, has his fans on their heels with sneak peeks of his upcoming album.

Taking to Instagram, Travis posted several videos featuring himself playing the instruments. He posted a total of nine videos and a picture of himself. 

The videos featured him in different outfits, meaning that the recording of the upcoming album has been going on in full swing.

Travis appeared to have the full support of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently pregnant with their first child together, as she took to the comment section and wrote, "Obsessed with you and this album (last two slides."

The Blink-182 drummer's fans did not hold back from expressing their love for their favourite artist as they flooded the comment section. One of his fans wrote, "Some of my finest video work, love ya bro." Another chimed in, "You were an absolutely amazing unit on this album holy shit.

A third fan expressed their feelings about Blink-182, stating, "Blink-182 is nothing without you, is nothing without Tom and is nothing without Mark, you guys are meant to make music together and make us happy!!! You guys are the fucking best! This album is fucking crazy!!!!."

Travis and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star are expecting their first child together. They also hinted that the name of the upcoming new member of their family is decided by his parents, Rocky Barker. 

