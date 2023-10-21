 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Kate Middleton takes away Meghan Markle’s only talent

Kate Middleton has snatched away Meghan Markle’s only talent with her capability at adopting of whatever Royal life throws at her.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, with her can-do attitude makes her a “better actor” than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, claimed a royal expert.

Speaking with The Express, royal commentator and author, Tom Quinn, hailed Kate for her flexible attitude unlike her sister-in-law Meghan.

The writer of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family said, “Kate is very good at not complaining at adopting.”

“She's a better actor than Meghan because this is a role she wasn't born into, but she's played a blinder,” he added. “In fact, she stuck to the thing that made Elizabeth the second such a remarkable monarch.”

He drew a parallel between Kate's approach and Queen Elizabeth II's famous mantra of “never complain, never explain,” suggesting that the Princess successfully embodies this ethos, to her advantage.

Quinn then delved into Kate's upbringing, highlighting her early work for her parents upon completing her education as an indication of her dedication to adhering to the rules and expectations set for her.

“When she left university, she went straight to work for her parents. She doesn't want to strike out and do her own thing,” Quinn explained.

“In a sense, the fact that the Royal Family is unchanging and has a strict set of rules reflects on a different scale the boundaries that she had as a child.”

The Royal expert noted how it is in total contrast of Meghan, saying that she is more of a “rebel” rather than a “conformist.”

“I don't think Kate had a problem with the boundaries of the Royal Family, whereas Meghan hated them because she wanted to make her own rules. She's a rebel, whereas Kate is a conformist,” he asserted.

