Prince Harry’s limping alone amid marriage problems

Prince Harry’s limping is allegedly threatening not only his marriage with Meghan Markle but also the one with Prince William.

These insights have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

He weighed in on everything, in one of his pieces for News.com.au.

The conversation began once Ms Elser started referencing the duo’s current dynamic at home and said, “whatever the current health of the Sussex/Netfix marriage, robust or limping alone or somewhere in between, one added consequence of the royal renegades’ deal is that it has reportedly added another wedge to the teetering pile of other wedges that now stand between Harry and William.”

“So in the eyes of Ms Elser, the question that all the drama, since Megxit, boils down to is “has it been worth it for Harry?”

“Maybe the answer is a loud and proud ‘yes’,” Ms Elser admitted, before adding that “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex having told their side of the story and earned tens of millions in the process.”

Or “maybe it’s a quieter, less sure answer, in a world where he has gotten so much of what he wanted but has also lost so much too.”

Before concluding she made it a point to slip in a sly jibe and said, “this would all make for one hell of a TV show.