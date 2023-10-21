 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry’s sticking to employer whose budget’s the GDP of a small country

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Experts warn The Crown will be ‘massive’ this season considering Prince Harry’s employer put “a wig budget that rivals the GDP of Luxembourg.”

Claims like this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In one of those pieces she said, “Just in time for Halloween, Buckingham Palace is facing ghost problem.”

“Sadly, it’s not the spirit of the Queen Mother returned to retrieve her favourite cocktail shaker (or to give grandson and useless potato Prince Andrew a scare) but that of Diana, Princess of Wales in the new season of The Crown.”

For those unversed, this new season “rivals the GDP of Luxembourg” and will finally land on Netflix “after seven years of tantrums, tiaras and a wig budget.”

The kicker however, is the decision to use Princess Diana’s specter in different scenes talking to “the late Queen and the current crown owner, King Charles.”

