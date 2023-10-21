Meghan Markle and Prince Harry land in new trouble

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a warning months after signing a deal with WME, a Hollywood-based talent agency.

The warning came after the agency's CEO Ari Emanuel publically criticized Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to express.co.uk, a source close to the WME agency, said, "Prince Harry and Meghan must resist any temptation to join a debate that has become so toxic it could create hostility for years to come."



The unnamed source told the publication, "There are likely to be long-lasting divisions in Hollywood as a result and they could find themselves frozen out if they take a stance on one side or the other... and that’s the last thing they need."



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on October 11 issued a carefully drafted statement on their Archeweell Foundation's website.

The statement read, "At The Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality. We are supporting our partners and organizations on the frontlines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering."

