 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 21, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry land in new trouble

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry land in new trouble
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry land in new trouble 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a warning months after signing a deal with WME, a Hollywood-based talent agency.

The warning came after the agency's CEO Ari Emanuel publically criticized Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking to express.co.uk,  a source close to the WME agency, said, "Prince Harry and Meghan must resist any temptation to join a debate that has become so toxic it could create hostility for years to come."

The unnamed source told the publication, "There are likely to be long-lasting divisions in Hollywood as a result and they could find themselves frozen out if they take a stance on one side or the other... and that’s the last thing they need."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on October 11 issued a carefully drafted statement on their Archeweell Foundation's website.

The statement read, "At The Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality. We are supporting our partners and organizations on the frontlines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is a ‘hypocrite’ for using his own life for commercial ends

Prince Harry is a ‘hypocrite’ for using his own life for commercial ends
Prince Harry’s limping alone amid marriage problems

Prince Harry’s limping alone amid marriage problems
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham put on a stylish display at Miami restaurant

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham put on a stylish display at Miami restaurant

Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce: An astrologer weighs in

Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce: An astrologer weighs in
Victoria Beckham sends birthday greetings to Kim Kardashian

Victoria Beckham sends birthday greetings to Kim Kardashian
Meghan Markle’s joy collides with King Charles monarchy in the worst way

Meghan Markle’s joy collides with King Charles monarchy in the worst way
Justin Timberlake’s two word breakup text to Britney Spears revealed

Justin Timberlake’s two word breakup text to Britney Spears revealed

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk call it quits after things ‘fizzled out’

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk call it quits after things ‘fizzled out’

King Charles plans to mark 75th birthday with a major project

King Charles plans to mark 75th birthday with a major project

Travis Kelce speaks about Taylor Swift Halloween costume

Travis Kelce speaks about Taylor Swift Halloween costume

Meghan Markle risks losing endless opportunities

Meghan Markle risks losing endless opportunities
David Beckham takes daughter Harper Beckham to Inter Miami training– see pics

David Beckham takes daughter Harper Beckham to Inter Miami training– see pics