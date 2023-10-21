 
Saturday, October 21, 2023
Princess Eugenie brands sister Beatrice 'annoying': 'She is a legend'

Saturday, October 21, 2023

Princess Eugenie brands sister Beatrice 'annoying': 'She is a legend'

Princess Eugenie is touching upon her loved up bond with elder sister Princess Beatrice.

Born to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the York sisters are the ‘best of friends.’

Speaking at Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time podcast, Eugenie revealed she rings her sister for all questions related to motherhood.

Eugenie reveals: "She's a great mum, I always ring her for nearly everything.

"'What do I do about this? What do I do about that?' Same goes for my mum. Literally, constant."

Eugenie then revealed why she is close to her sibling.

She notes: "We're the only ones going through exactly what the other is going through at exactly that time as a girl – in our family, our place of work, whatever it is. I think that's extraordinary to think about."

"We're not twins, yet you go through life knowing exactly what the other one is going through. She's my big sissy, she's a legend,” said Eugenie.

But then she confessed: "She's annoying when she wants to be and I'm really annoying to her back, but we love each other, best of friends.

