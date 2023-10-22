John Legend, Chrissy Teigen 10th anniversary: 'It was beautiful'

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are a power couple in Hollywood. Last month, the pair maintained their reputation by throwing a big bash on their 10th wedding anniversary in Lake Como, Italy.



Speaking with PEOPLE, the All of Me singer shared, "We had a big anniversary celebration," noting, "We wrote speeches for each other where we reflected on our love, our ten years of being married and the family we've grown. It was really a beautiful celebration."

The 44-year-old continued, "he is going through the photos right now to put together a little book to commemorate" the event, adding, "It really was a magical time."

Last month, the top model opened up about the thrilling celebration to the outlet. "[It was] way more emotional than I anticipated, but really so good," she said. "And I just feel so lucky and so blessed and in all the corniest of terms. It was so ****** sweet and amazing."

John and Chrissy walked down the aisle in 2013 and share four children, i.e., Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander.