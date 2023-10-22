 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Blink 182's Mark Hoppus' cancer diagnosis leads to a powerful comeback

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus' cancer diagnosis leads to a powerful comeback

Blink-182 fans are in a frenzy as the original line-up of the rock band consisting of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge have returned with their first album, One More Time, together. This is the first album by the band since DeLonge left eight years ago in 2015.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the Blink-182's frontman, Hoppus, shared his candid thoughts on their relationship and disagreements in the past.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the singer revealed that he planned to never set foot on stage with DeLonge after the latter left the band.

He said, "I didn’t know that Blink would ever get back together, or that I would ever share a stage with Tom. I told management, I told Travis, I told everybody, I’m not setting foot on stage with that dude again."

He also revealed that how his stage four lymphoma (cancer) diagnosis helped the band see the bigger picture and get back together.

He stated that Tom learned about my diagnosis, and he always motivated the band's frontman, calling him every day and telling him, "Let's get you through this. You are going to beat this."

Hoppus states that writing music together and reconnecting with DeLonge proved to be a healing experience for him from the trauma left behind by chemotherapy. 

