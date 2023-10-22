 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Mason Hughes

Actors blast SAG-AFTRA for strict Halloween costume rules

Two days ago, SAG-AFTRA shared some strict guidelines to follow this Halloween for its members: No outfit from content that did not receive a waiver, much to the chagrin of the actors. Now, some of them have aired their resentment on the internet.

Known for his sarcastic barbs, the Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter, now X, saying, “I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my 8 year old all night. She’s not in the union, but she needs to learn.”

Tangled actor Mandy Moore shared on Instagram Story, “Is this a joke?” noting, “Come on @sagaftra. This is what’s important?”

The 39-year-old added, “We’re asking you to negotiate in good faith on our behalf. So many folks across every aspect of this industry have been sacrificing mightily for months.

Concluding the story, she wrote, “Get back to the table and get a fair deal so everyone can get back to work. Please and thank you.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the actors have previously gone on strike multiple times. However, this is the first time that the union’s members have publicly called out the leadership of SAG-AFTRA.

