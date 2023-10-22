 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Mason Hughes

Meryl Streep, Don Gummer's separation brings back long marriage tip

Meryl Streep, Don Gummer's separation brings back long marriage tip

Four decades-long Meryl Streep and Don Gummer's marriage was over as the duo were separated for the last six years. But, back in her budding relationship, the Oscar winner had shared some vital tips for a long marriage.

During an interview with Vogue in 2002, The Devil Wears Prada star said, "Goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while."

The 74-year-old continued, "There's no road map on how to raise a family; it's always an enormous negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life. I can't imagine eschewing one for the other."

Meryl and Don walked down the aisle in 1978. The pair's last public appearance was at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The New Jersey native rep confirmed the separation, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years," adding, "And while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."

Meanwhile, the explosive announcement ran counter with Meryl's appearance as she still rocking her wedding band at the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023 a day ago.

