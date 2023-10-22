Kanye West kisses huge concert in Italy goodbye?

In Italy, Kanye West was reportedly gearing up to reclaim his lost glory by staging a massive concert.



However, reports are now that the Chicago rapstar will have to wait for his 'moment' indefinitely.

Set to perform at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Ye's highly-anticipated performance will not likely move forward, according to Billboard.

Not to mention, the authorities gave the show a green signal, as per Daily Mail. Surprisingly, however, the event was never officially announced by the Italian promoter Vivo Concerti.

Besides disputes on the permission, the dates of the show was also changed twice—signaling the event's constant uncertainty.

On the other hand, the notion of the 46-year-old concert was shelved also gained traction after, earlier this week, the performing stage at the site was dismantled where the Grammy winner was said to entertain reportedly 100,000 fans on Oct. 27.

Notwithstanding, the Power rapstar also jetted off to the U.S., after several months-long stays in Italy.

Earlier, Kanye also faced opposition from the anti-fascist groups to hold a concert over Adolf Hitler's praise.

Albertina Soliani, vice president of the National Association of Italian Partisans, told the British tabloid, "It's time to say enough to these people who believe they can say what they want."

He continued, "Someone can be a fantastic singer, but then they are also judged by what they say, and West has made some inhumane declarations, and with what's happening in the world today, we cannot accept this concert."