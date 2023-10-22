 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Melanie Walker

Brooklyn Beckham grills haters over cooking videos: 'I don't care'

Brooklyn Beckham has been getting a lot of criticism on his cooking videos but he prefers to "ignore the hate."

The 24-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham quit photography and is currently pursuing a career in culinary. His Instagram account filled with several cooking videos is a testament to his new-found passion. 

Brooklyn also launched his own Facebook Watch show Cookin' With Brooklyn, however he hasn't posted a video on the platform since 2022.

Many people criticised his cooking style, especially the time he allegedly left a cork cooking in a pan of pasta sauce. In the same month, he was also called out for grilling a cheese sandwich with a blowtorch.

Speaking to Insider, Brooklyn insists the negative feedback doesn’t bother him, "To be honest, I'm used to the hate. I don't care.”

He added that people can say "whatever they want" and he will keep posting cooking videos, "There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down.”

Brooklyn insisted that he will keep doing his thing, "It's not going to bother me — I'm just going to keep doing what I want."

