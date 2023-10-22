Drew Barrymore reveals how Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce inspired her dating game

 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Drew Barrymore recently credited Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance for inspiring her to take a step forward with her secret beau.

In a preview of her upcoming interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on The Drew Barrymore Show, she first expressed her admiration for the actress’ marriage with Brad Falchuk.

Drew then revealed how she met a guy on the dating app Raya and has been in an "on-and-off relationship" for the past three years now.

The 48-year-old star says that Taylor and Travis’ sizzling romance is now inspiring her to “stop overthinking” things too much.

Drew said that it hit her when she saw the Daylight crooner sitting with mama Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium last month after she accepted the tight end’s personal invite.

"I have been single for seven years and seeing her [Taylor] on that first date out there in the box with his family I had a big Oprah a-ha moment," she explained.

Drew concluded by saying, "I'm going to go out on a date with a male, I'm not going to overthink this, I am not going to be the dark horse and be secretive and weird about it."

