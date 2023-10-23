Victoria Monét's 'Moment' earns rave reviews from celeb fans

Victoria Monét's 'Moment' has certainly arrived, as the R&B sensation continues to bask in the spotlight of her well-deserved success.

With the release of her latest album, Jaguar II, and her ongoing "The Jaguar Tour," Monét has garnered immense acclaim and the adoration of a star-studded fan base that includes Hailey Bieber, Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, and Amber Riley.

In a recent social media clip shared by Monét, famous names like Zendaya and Justin Bieber can be seen wholeheartedly enjoying her electrifying setlist during a show in Los Angeles.

Notably, Kelly Rowland couldn't contain her admiration, describing the experience as "fun as f---" and praising Monét's brilliance. Hailey Bieber called Monét "the baddest b----," while Issa Rae commended the extraordinary performances by Monét's dancers and band, urging others to witness her show.

Among her famous supporters, Amber Riley stood out as Monét's number one fan, expressing her unwavering admiration for the artist. Monét, overwhelmed by the love and support, captioned the tour recap with gratitude for her musical community.

With her talent as both a singer and songwriter, including work for artists like Ariana Grande and Chloe X Halle, Monét has solidified her place in the music industry.

Her "The Jaguar Tour" continues its journey, captivating audiences in Chicago and promising to leave its mark in Boston, Toronto, London, and beyond.

As Monét's star continues to rise, her name is becoming synonymous with pure musical greatness, a testament to her incredible talent and passion for her craft.