Bryn Christopher spills the beans on crafting 'Two of Us' with Louis Tomlinson

Monday, October 23, 2023
Louis Tomlinson's heartfelt track, Two of Us, dedicated to his late mother Johannah Deakin, resonated deeply with fans when it was released in 2019. 

The song was a poignant tribute to Johannah, who tragically succumbed to leukemia just eight months after her diagnosis. The emotional journey behind this song has now been revealed by Bryn Christopher, one of the co-writers.

Bryn Christopher, who collaborated with Louis on Two of Us, shared insights into the creative process during a recent interview with the Mirror. 

The songwriter, along with his collaborators Andrew Jackson and Duck Blackwell, answered the call when Louis sought songs that could capture his emotions. The initial brief was reminiscent of Oasis, but Bryn had a different vision, suggesting a pop ballad instead.

Despite not knowing Louis personally, the team channeled their empathy and understanding of Johannah's passing into the song. Bryn explained, "We don't know him, we don't know what he went through, but we did it, and we're bringing our own elements." 

When Louis heard the song, he was deeply moved, realizing it encapsulated the feelings he'd been unable to express. He joined in to contribute to the song, completing its emotional core.

Two of Us held significant meaning for Louis, but shortly after its release, he faced another personal tragedy when his younger sister, Félicité, passed away at just 19 due to an accidental overdose. 

Bryn described the artist's grief, noting, "I don't know how you sing that song so fresh." Louis had to confront not only the loss of his mother but also the sudden loss of his sister, adding a layer of profound sorrow to the song.

