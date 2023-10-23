Mick Jagger confesses to 'Corrupting' nuns in hilarious SNL skit

Sir Mick Jagger has made the Saturday Night Show, a memorable experience for its viewers. The legendary singer performed a Sister Act 3 parody by playing an imposter who poses as a racy nun in a bid to sleep with others.

The Rolling Stones frontman made an appearance at this weekend's Saturday Night show and admitted that he posed as a sister (nun) called Kevin to sleep with other nuns.

According to the Daily Mail, Bad Bunny was also participating in the parody act. He pretends to be at a nuns meeting where he tries to address the s*x scandal, saying, "Oh no. That is horrible. Whoever is doing that, you are very very bad. Stop it."

Later in the parody act, Bunny asks the nuns to come forward and confess. Sir Mick dressed as a nun, comes forward and states, "Fine, I confess! It was me. I was the one who corrupted these poor women."

Fans were stunned to see The (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction hitmaker in such an unusual setting. One of them wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Mick Jagger and Bad Bunny are together dressed as nuns' is a sentence I never imagined putting together in my life."

Another chimed in, "I can truly die happy as I have seen Mick Jagger as a nun on SNL."