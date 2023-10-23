5 must-watch Korean thriller shows on Netflix

 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Melanie Walker

Korean thriller shows have been making waves in the world of television, and Netflix has been our go-to platform for binge-watching these intense and captivating dramas. 

If you're a fan of suspense, mystery, and psychological drama, you're in for a treat. Here's a list of the top 5 Korean thriller shows on Netflix that will have you on the edge of your seat:

1- Song of the Bandits: 

Transport yourself to the 1920s Japanese occupation in this epic drama that follows a group of exiles fighting to save their homeland. With a captivating sense of scope and impressive action sequences, "Song of the Bandits" is a tale of hope in the face of fear. Director Hwang Jun-hyeok weaves a heartfelt and powerful narrative that transcends genres.

2- Mask Girl: 

Based on a Naver webtoon, "Mask Girl" follows Kim Mo-mi as she becomes an internet sensation after donning a mask to hide her insecurities. Her pursuit of fame takes a dark turn, and the series masterfully documents her unraveling life. With a talented ensemble cast and a gripping plot filled with shocks and twists, "Mask Girl" is a rollercoaster of emotions.

3- The Lies Within: 

This South Korean crime thriller features detective Jo Tae-Sik investigating the mysterious death of a local lawmaker. Teaming up with the lawmaker's daughter, they uncover a web of conspiracy and political sabotage. "The Lies Within" is a sixteen-episode thrill ride filled with intrigue and sizzling chemistry between the leads.

4- Sweet Home: 

Adapted from a popular webtoon, "Sweet Home" is a gripping story of survival. High school student Cha Hyun-soo moves to a new apartment complex only to find himself trapped with neighbors as a mysterious epidemic transforms people into monsters. As they confront their inner demons and past traumas, they must fight to stay alive.

5- A Model Family: 

A Model Family is a South Korean crime drama that explores the consequences of desperation and the pursuit of money. Dong-ha, a family man in dire straits, unwittingly steals from a brutal cartel. The series delves into the impact of money on lives and family dynamics, creating a captivating narrative reminiscent of iconic series like "Breaking Bad" and "Ozark."

These Korean thriller shows on Netflix are a testament to the genre's rising popularity, thanks to their intricate plots, stunning visuals, and incredible performances. 

Whether you're a seasoned thriller enthusiast or just dipping your toes into the genre, these shows promise an unforgettable viewing experience that will leave you wanting more.

