Monday, October 23, 2023
Elaine Devry's legacy lives on after her passing at 93

Elaine Devry's legacy lives on after her passing at 93

Actress Elaine Devry, known for her roles in The Atomic Kid and several other exceptional performances has passed away at the age of 93. 

Devry died at her home in Grants Pass, Oregon, and no official cause of death has been revealed yet. Her funeral was held on October 7, 2023 in Oregon.

Elaine Devry's Acting Career

The former actress started her career after marrying Mickey in November 1952, and her debut performance was in a comedy film, A Slight Case of Larceny.

Elaine Devry's Movies

According to Deadline, the former actress starred in several films, including China Doll (1958), Man-Trap, The Last Time I Saw Archie, Diary of a Madman, With Six You Get Eggroll, The Cheyenne Social Club, Bless the Beasts & Children, The Boy Who Cried Werewolf, and Herbie Rides Again.

Elaine Devry's TV Shows

Alongside her impressive acting resume in the movies, she also starred in several TV shows, including Bourbon Street Beat, Bachelor Father, Perry Mason, Death Valley Days, 77 Sunset Strip, and Hawaiian Eye to Bonanza.

Devry announced her retirement from acting in the 1970s.

Personal Life

Devry was the fourth wife of actor Mickey Rooney. They married in 1952 and got divorced in 1958.

