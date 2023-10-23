Cher gets honest about 'mean' Madonna after 'Celebration' tour clip

In 1991, Cher called Madonna "mean." Over 30 years later, the latte used the clip in her Celebration tour. Unfazed by the act, the Believe singer shared that the duo has buried the hatchet.



Talking to the Los Angeles Times, the 77-year-old reacted to the footage of her interview, taking a dig at the Grammy winner in her new tour.

"I said a lot worse than that," hushing up any talks of a feud between the pair. "I actually like her. But come on," prompted the interviewer to question whether she still believed the pop icon to be mean.

Nodding in the affirmative, the Strong Enough crooner said, "She can be. We buried that hatchet a long time ago because I called her something so much worse, and she forgave me."

She continued, "But I give her this: There's no one like her that had their ear to the ground and knew everything before anybody else. I mean, she knew what was coming, and she was right on it. I always felt that was her greatest gift – that she could know the trends before any of us."

Further clarifying any misconception, Cher's rep told Fox News, "The mean statement was made many years ago. Cher has since then expressed admiration for [Madonna] as an artist and humanitarian."