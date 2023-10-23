 
Monday, October 23, 2023
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt personal message for England Rugby team

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared a personal message for England rugby team after they crashed out of the World Cup following a semi-final clash against South Africa.

Taking to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, Kate Middleton reacted to the official England Rugby team’s tweet and said, “You can be so proud of yourselves @EnglandRugby. Though it may have been defeat today, you can walk away from this tournament with your heads held high. C.”

South Africa defeated England after a late Handre Pollard penalty sealed a dramatic 16-15 win at the Stade de France on Saturday.

The future queen was not present at the Stade de France in Paris where the Springboks clinched a last-minute win over the Red Roses.

Earlier before the game, she also shared words of good luck for the team on social media and signed off with her initial, C - meaning it was written by the Princess herself.

Kate Middleton said, "Wishing you the very best of luck for your semi-final match later today England Rugby. Good luck! C” followed by a red rose emoji.

Kate has been Patron of the England Rugby Football Union (RFU) since February 2022. 

